Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods enjoy date night at J Cole 'Forest Hills Drive' anniversary show
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns enjoyed a night out in New York City on Monday — and threw it back with some of their favorite music.
RELATED: Jordyn Woods furry denim explosion fit flows for Karl-Anthony Towns’ birthday
On Monday, Dec. 16, rapper J Cole held a special concert at Madison Square Garden, commemorating his third studio album “2014 Forest Hills Drive” on its 10th anniversary. Woods and Towns were in attendance, maintaining a lowkey presence.
In photos shared to the “Be With You” singer’s story, Woods was dressed in a low-cut brown top, blue jeans, and a brown belt, completing her look with a black leather jacket. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks center was rocking a New York Yankees cap and shades, a black T-shirt, gray coat, and a silver chain.
Another photo indicates that Woods got her hands on the setlist, which looked like the ultimate gift for Cole fans. Evidently, Cole performed the entirety of the “2014 Forest Hills Drive” album in full, which includes some of his signature songs like “No Role Modelz” and “Apparently.” The setlist also featured tracks from his older albums and mixtapes, like “Lights Please,” “Work Out,” and “Power Trip.”
RELATED: Jordyn Woods wows in sheer lingerie top for Karl-Anthony Towns UFC date night
The two were part of a crowd of 20,000 people who packed MSG to hear Cole run back his hits. It looks like the couple had incredible date night, and a fun walk down memory lane.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos