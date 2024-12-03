Karl-Anthony Towns’ gf Jordyn Woods flexes bootylicious pose working out
As a model, singer, and basketball girlfriend, Jordyn Woods is putting in work. She’s also leveling up in the gym, where she can’t help but show off the results of her exercise routines.
Today, Woods, who is the girlfriend of New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns, dropped a selfie from her workout session. In the photo, shared to her Instagram Story, Woods is looking fresh-faced in the gym, making a kissy face in the mirror. She’s keeping her workout fit simple with a baggy black Nike NBA workout shirt and matching sleek leggings. Woods’ look is complete with a metallic silver pair of Airpods Max.
Woods displays confidence in another selfie, in which, she pokes her backside out toward the mirror.
While some may feel skeptical about their significant other posting such photos online, Towns seems to be secure in their love. On Thanksgiving Day, Towns took to Instagram to share a carousel, reflecting gratefully on the past year with photos from several events. In one photo is Town and Woods in matching Knicks fits, looking lovingly into each other’s eyes.
“Thankful for you my love,” Woods wrote in the post’s comments.
As evidenced by the aforementioned fits, this power couple matches each other’s energy.
