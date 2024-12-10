The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordyn Woods recreates viral Karl-Anthony Towns 'ball is life' moment at 'Mufasa' premiere

The multihyphenate may have her hands full these days, but she's not missing a beat.

Alex Gonzalez

Jordyn Woods at the premiere of 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at Dolby Theater. Los Angeles on Dec. 9, 2024
Jordyn Woods at the premiere of 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at Dolby Theater. Los Angeles on Dec. 9, 2024 / Imago Images

Jordyn Woods may have her hands full these days, but she’s not missing a beat.

Karl-Anthony Towns 2024
Dec 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) watches as center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates a win against the Toronto Raptors near the end of the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Last night, the megainfluencer made a stunning appearance at the Hollywood premiere of “Mufasa: The Lion King,” during which, she stunned on the red carpet in a furry lioness fit. Noticeably absent was her boyfriend, New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns, but for good reason. 

Towns was busy on the court as the Knicks were playing the Toronto Raptors — and won in a 113-108 victory. And shortly before the screening, Woods was tuning into the game on her phone in a video shared to her Instagram page.

Jordyn Woods / Instagram
Jordyn Woods watching the New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors game on her phone at 'Mufasa' premiere on Dec. 9, 2024 / Jordyn Woods / Instagram

“When you have a premiere but ball is life,” Woods wrote in the post’s caption.

This moment comes full circle after Woods captured Towns watching a Minnesota Timberwolves game on his phone during a Billie Eilish concert back in October. At the time, Towns had been traded from the Timberwolves to the Knicks just a few weeks prior.

Towns was simply keeping an eye on his old team, and last night, Woods was supporting her man from afar.

But we sure hope Woods turned her phone off before the screening of “Mufasa” — in which Beyoncé reprises her role as Nala — began. We wouldn’t want Woods to face the wrath of the Beyhive.

Jordyn Woods
Celebrities Attend Azazie Midsummer Soiree Event Featuring: Jordyn Woods Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 06 Aug 2024 / BauerGriffin/INSTARimages via Imago

