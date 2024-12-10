Jordyn Woods recreates viral Karl-Anthony Towns 'ball is life' moment at 'Mufasa' premiere
Jordyn Woods may have her hands full these days, but she’s not missing a beat.
Last night, the megainfluencer made a stunning appearance at the Hollywood premiere of “Mufasa: The Lion King,” during which, she stunned on the red carpet in a furry lioness fit. Noticeably absent was her boyfriend, New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns, but for good reason.
Towns was busy on the court as the Knicks were playing the Toronto Raptors — and won in a 113-108 victory. And shortly before the screening, Woods was tuning into the game on her phone in a video shared to her Instagram page.
“When you have a premiere but ball is life,” Woods wrote in the post’s caption.
This moment comes full circle after Woods captured Towns watching a Minnesota Timberwolves game on his phone during a Billie Eilish concert back in October. At the time, Towns had been traded from the Timberwolves to the Knicks just a few weeks prior.
Towns was simply keeping an eye on his old team, and last night, Woods was supporting her man from afar.
But we sure hope Woods turned her phone off before the screening of “Mufasa” — in which Beyoncé reprises her role as Nala — began. We wouldn’t want Woods to face the wrath of the Beyhive.
