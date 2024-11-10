Lionel Messi Scores First Career MLS Cup Playoff Goal
Lionel Messi reached a new Major League Soccer milestone in Inter Miami's MLS Cup Playoffs clash vs. Atlanta United.
The 37-year-old superstar scored his first career MLS postseason goal in Game Three of the Round One Best-of-Three series. Messi came close to scoring in the first two games of the series but Atlanta and former USMNT goalkeeper Brad Guzan kept him off the scoresheet with some incredible saves made.
However, Messi finally made his mark in the MLS postseason but not with his favored left foot but instead a headed effort from close range.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner met Marcelo Weigandt's cross as the towering Stian Gregersen couldn't get to the ball before Messi.
The goal was Messi's second goal contribution of the postseason after he grabbed an assist in the Game One win against Atlanta. Messi's goal in Game Three brought Miami level in Round One with the Herons facing elimination at home.