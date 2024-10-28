The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Are Juan Soto's parents the new Ed and Donna Kelce?

Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning for game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In a video posted on Instagram by the official MLB page, Juan Soto’s parents are overcome with emotion after watching their son play. Soto, 26, shares two long hugs with his mom, Belkis Pacheco, before his dad, Juan Soto Sr., enters the frame and lifts him off the ground!


Fans in the comments were moved by the joyful display, so much so that they’ve begun some online chatter about “Mama and Papa Soto.” Move over Donna and Ed Kelce — there’s a new adorable sports family in town!

“His dad picking him up and saying “Lo Mejor!” (The Best!) really did it for me 🥹❤️🥹🥹🥹,” wrote one emotional fan. Another wrote about the parental perspective: “To the world, he is Juan Soto, Yankee #22…. To his parents, he’ll always be their little boy!!! 🥹 💙”

Another video from Soto’s page shows the outfielder nearly lifting his mom into the air while she congratulates him.

In the comments on that video, a fan noted that Mrs. Soto was decked out in full Yankees regalia. “Mom loves being a Yankee, mom knows best,” they wrote. “Protect Mama Soto at ALL costs 💙,” said another enthusiastic commenter. Several commenters called Belkis their “suegra” or “mother-in-law” in the comments, perhaps implying that they wanted to marry the Silver Slugger Award winner.

