Dodgers Will Be Interested in Signing Juan Soto in Free Agency, per Report
Juan Soto is set to become a free agent this offseason after his one-year deal with the New York Yankees is up.
The Yankees are still expected to try to bring Soto back, and his teammates definitely want that to happen, but a few other MLB teams have popped up as potential landing spots for the outfielder. Including, now, the Los Angeles Dodgers according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The Yankees and Dodgers are currently playing against each other in the World Series.
The Dodgers would be able to afford Soto thanks to Shohei Ohtani's contract he signed this past offseason. The 10-year, $680 million deal is mostly deferred until the 10 years are up. The Dodgers will be charged around $46.06 million annually and have around $24 million to use each year to help add more talent to the roster.
Soto averaged .288/.419/.569 during the 2024 season. He had 166 hits, 128 runs, 109 RBIs and 41 home runs, which was the fourth most in the league. He will join the Yankees in attempting to stave off elimination starting with Game 3 on Monday night in the Bronx.