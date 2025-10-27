Austin Reaves' girlfriend Jenna has perfect reaction to his 51-point Lakers gem
Austin Reaves did the impossible and made headlines during an NFL Sunday, thanks apparently to the Dallas Cowboys.
The undrafted shooting guard, who decided to bet on himself by turning down a contract extension offer by the Los Angeles Lakers, making him an unrestricted free agent after this season, went off for 51 points without Luka Doncic or LeBron James in a win on the road against the Sacramento Kings, 127-120.
RELATED: Who is Lakers star Austin Reaves’ girlfriend Jenna Barber?
Oh, and he added 11 rebounds, nine assists, and six three-pointers, and the 27-year-old former Oklahoma Sooners standout is the first NBA player ever to have 50+ points, 8+ rebounds, 8+ assists, and 80% true shooting.
RELATED: Bronny James, dad LeBron dance giddily to Austin Reaves killer crossover
His NBA WAG girlfriend Jenna Barber, an aspiring influencer an chiropractor, had the perfect reaction to his night, sharing it on her Instagram Stories with a repost from the still image from the Lakers' official handle — two on-fire heart emojis. (Because you know, she of course loves him and the dude was absolutely en fuego.)
Speaking of being on-fire, Reaves is on the last year of his existing $54 million deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent with a player option next summer, but many NBA pundits expect him to decline the $14.9 million tender and land a massive deal, somewhere in the $30 million range annually, all the way up to the maximum deal if he remained with the Lakers at 5 years, $240 million.
As far as Barber, she is Reaves' high school sweetheart, as the couple grew up together in Newark, Arkansas, and she graduated from the University of Arkansas before reuniting with him in Los Angeles.
Needless to say it was a historic night for Reaves, and next summer might be the greatest of them all if he keeps this up, attempting to sign the most lucrative contract of all time for an undrafted NBA player.
