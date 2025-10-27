Austin Reaves’s Career Night Was Kickstarted by a Dak Prescott Interception
Luka Dončić took the night off on Sunday as he's dealing with two injuries so Austin Reaves stepped up for the Lakers and scored a career-high 51 points in Los Angeles' 127-120 win over the Sacramento Kings. Reaves also had 11 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and made an impressive 21-of-22 free throws, but the most surprising thing about the game is what inspired his performance.
In a postgame interview Reaves revealed that his day began with a text to Dončić about a Dak Prescott interception. The two then went back and forth before his teammate told him he wanted him to score 60 against the Kings.
Close enough.
"I texted him this morning," said Reaves about Dončić. "We had a funny, I guess funny exchange. He's a Cowboys fan and I think Dak threw a pick or something so I texted him. Me and him, our whole relationship is just talking trash back and forth and towards the end of the conversation he says I need 60 tonight and I was like hahaha. And that was the end of the conversation. I don't know, he probably texted me I haven't looked at my phone, but yeah, I'm definitely holding that one over his head."
It was only a matter of time until the Cowboys were involved in someone scoring 51 points this year, it's just surprising it happened in the NBA.