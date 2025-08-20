Ayesha Curry reveals the advice she gave Steph Curry at the beginning of his NBA career
Behind every great man is an intelligent woman, and Ayesha Curry was always looking out for her husband Stephen Curry.
The two met when they were teenagers and have been married since 2011. Two years prior, Steph was drafted by the NBA as the seventh pick in the first overall round. At the time, Steph was a junior in college, and debating whether or not to stay in school.
In an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast which dropped Wednesday, Aug. 20, Ayesha revealed to the show’s host Alex Cooper the advice she gave to him,
“He had a big decision to make because he had a year, he had a senior year left,” Ayesha said. “So it was like, do I stay? Do I go? And like, think what a lot of people don't know is he really thought about it. It was like a torment for him.”
Ayesha even revealed that Steph had called her “crying behind a tree” admitting, “I don’t know what to do.”
She urged him to focus on his studies — even though she thinks it wasn’t necessarily the right advice at the time.
“I was like, ‘Stay in school,’” Ayesha said. “I didn't grow up surrounded by people who went to college. That for me was like, 'Wow, what a blessing.' Like you get to go to college, you get to have an education, why would you leave? And then not coming from that sports background and understanding how rare the opportunity he had was, I was like, ‘Yeah. Stay at school.’ ”
Steph did not take Ayesha’s advice, and opted out of his senior year at Davidson to enter the 2009 NBA draft. But he always vocalized his intention to go back and finish his studies. He eventually completed his coursework and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology in May 2022.
The Golden State Warriors point guard has had quite an illustrious career. He is a two-time MVP and the four-time NBA champion. In March, he became the first NBA player to reach 4,000 career 3-pointers.
As the age-old adage holds, knowledge is power.
