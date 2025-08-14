Stephen Curry's 7-year-old son shows off basketball skills vs. dad's campers
When your dad is Stephen Curry, you have basketball in your DNA. His 7-year-old son Canon showed he’s got some skills of his own at dad’s basketball camp.
The Golden State Warriors superstar has had quite the offseason with family from going superdad for baby Cai’s first birthday, to dressing up with wife Ayesha as Super Mario characters for daughter Riley’s big 13th, to flexing shirtless on the beach with Ayesha, all still while doing some insane training to keep his 37-year-old body in tip-top shape.
Canon, who also just had his birthday in July, has had his viral moments as well lately like dancing with dad and sister Ryan at a Golden State Valkyries game, and then showing off an ice-cold trick shot with a water bottle.
Now, while at the Curry camp, Canon went up against much older and taller players showing off his moves and shot.
Forget the fact he eventually traveled with the ball, the kid has some quickness and the shimmies and shakes like dad. Remember, this is in his blood:
Steph has been coaching up Canon for a while now and it appears to be paying off.
