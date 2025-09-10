Azzi Fudd rocks new UConn uniform in TikTok dance with non-Paige Bueckers roomie
Azzi Fudd is returning for her senior season for the defending national champion UConn Huskies before she’ll head to the WNBA. She’s having fun with a new roommate not named Paige Bueckers this season.
Fudd, 22, had quite the offseason after leading the Huskies to their first natty since 2016 and being named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. She had the honor of working at Stephen Curry’s camp where she went to China and even had a special moment on the court with the Golden State Warriors superstar. She also hard launched her relationship with her former teammate and now Dallas Wings star Bueckers at the WNBA All-Star weekend.
We know Fudd loves to dance whether it was with Bueckers last season, or some “baddies” moves with current teammate KK Arnold, or a random trio video with Sunisa Lee and Anna Frey, or making USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins crack up with her moves.
This time she did a TikTok dance with her newest teammate and roommate Kayleigh Heckel, who transferred from USC after her freshman year. Fudd wrote, “First media day TikTok with my roomie” and then they showed off their synced-up moves in their new UConn uniforms with the Huskies logo on the shorts there.
No doubt this won’t be the last time we see Fudd and her new roommate Heckel dancing over the course of the season.
