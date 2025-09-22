Baker Mayfield's baby girl Kova rocks Buccaneers creamsicle jersey in adorable overload
Baker Mayfield has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 3-0 start to the NFL season. While it was almost a blown game like the Bucs of old on Sunday vs. the New York Jets with the team rocking the 1976 throwback jerseys, they got the W. The real win, however, may have been Mayfield with his adorable daughter in her old-school Tampa Bay gear.
These aren’t your daddy or granddaddy’s Bucs anymore and are contenders in the NFC thanks to Mayfield and his cast of playmakers. In three games, he has thrown for 615 yards, six touchdowns, and more importantly, no interceptions.
Tampa Bay almost blew the game on Sunday to the Jets before winning it, 29-27, on a field goal as time expired. It was a big win for the team in their old uniforms.
While he rocked that throwback himself, it was his daughter, Kova Jade Mayfield, who wore the creamsicle look the best in a sweet photo with her dad.
Kova is Mayfield and his wife Emily Wilkinson’s first child. They have been married since 2019 after he was taken No. 1 overall from the Oklahoma Sooners to the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.
The Bucs have a battle of undefeated teams in Tampa Bay next Sunday when the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles come to town. Will Kova steal the show again?
