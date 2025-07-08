Trinity Rodman destroys dad Dennis celebrating bf Ben Shelton's huge Wimbledon win
Trinity Rodman and her boyfriend Ben Shelton have become the new darling couple at Wimbledon.
The charming young American has reached the quarterfinals at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, the farthest the 22 year old has ever gotten at the most prestigious Grand Slam tennis tournament.
It has also been the official public recognition by casual fans that he's dating USWNT star Trinity Rodman, who has become a viral sensation after getting caught by cameras going gaga for her man earlier in the tournament.
The Paris Olympics gold medalist has made it known that she wants nothing to do with her famous father, former NBA bad boy and ladies man Dennis Rodman.
The NWSL's Washington Spirit forward reiterated that point on her Instagram Stories, writing, "For those who don't know... my name is TRINITY not Tiffany... Also, for Ben's matches he has family there as his support system, which includes his dad... my dad[']s not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don't even want him talked about during mine. It's him and his loved ones' moment. Thank you."
Shelton's dad, Bryan, was also a professional tennis player, who made it all the way to the fourth round of Wimbledon. So his son finally bested him this year, and pops has coached Ben throughout his career, including as the head coach for the Florida Gators.
Rodman sat beside Shelton's parents and his sister Emma, who also had her own moment when Ben embarrassed her about getting time off from Morgan Stanley, which got boos from the crowd in a funny exchange.
Shelton now has a huge test, taking on No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner.
Hopefully Rodman will be there. Just don't mention her dad.
