Bills legend Jim Kelly gives encouraging update on newborn grandson after surgery

Hall of Fame Bills quarterback Jim Kelly shares a health update after his daughter, Erin Kelly, welcomed a son born with "unexpected medical complications."

Sep 19, 2022: Former Buffalo Bills former quarterback Jim Kelly stands at Highmark Stadium.
Sep 19, 2022: Former Buffalo Bills former quarterback Jim Kelly stands at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Jim Kelly and his wife, Jill Kelly, continues to ask for prayers amid a heartbreaking health scare regarding their grandson.

The Kelly's eldest daughter, Erin Kelly-Bean, gave birth to her first child with husband, Parker Bean, last week. However, their baby boy was with "unexpected medical complications."

The former Bills quarterback, who led the franchise to four consecutive Super Bowls, shared a photo of his daughter and son-in-law in the hospital before his grandson's surgery and wrote, "This road has brought us to our knees."

"There have been moments when tears wouldn’t stop. Moments when all we could do was cry out in anger, anguish, and pain."

He added, "Erin and Parker have asked that we do not share his most beautiful name yet with the public, because they still want to announce him to the world 😭 and especially to those of you who have been praying fervently for our miracle Bean."

On Wednesday, July 16, Kelly shared a positive update on his grandson's surgery. He wrote on Instagram, "Little Bean’s procedure is complete — and everything went well. THANK GOD!"

While the procedure went well, they are far from out of the woods.

"Our continued prayer is that Little Bean’s body will begin to heal and adjust to all that took place this morning… that his body will strengthen… and that, in time, he’ll be able to come off the ventilator and be able to go home."

The 65-year-old thanked everyone for their sweet messages and the comments section filled with love. Former Bills running back and fellow Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas commented, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

