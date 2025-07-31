Bills legend Jim Kelly shares heartbreaking update on grandson's health
The past several weeks have been a harrowing experience for former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly and his family.
The NFL Hall of Famer continues to ask for prayers after his newborn grandson was born with "unexpected medical complications." His eldest daughter, Erin Kelly-Bean, who's married to Parker Bean, welcomed their first child together earlier this month.
After undergoing successful surgery, things seemed to be progressing in the right direction for "Little Bean." Kelly shared in a previous post, "Erin and Parker have asked that we do not share his most beautiful name yet with the public, because they still want to announce him to the world 😭."
Kelly noted that his grandson "LOVES to eat and his puppy book" and that "he is growing & loves snuggles." However, two subsequent attempts for Little Bean to come off his medication have failed.
The 65-year-old shared a devastating update with fans on Wednesday, July 30. He wrote on Instagram, "Most days, it feels like our prayers just hit the walls and fall to the floor."
"Last night didn’t go so well. 😔," Kelly continued. "Little Bean is back on the medication. We are completely spent, spiritually, emotionally, physically, mentally.
After nearly 25 days in the hospital, "We have no words. We don’t know how we’re going to keep going. Sorry for being this raw."
Kelly and his wife, Jill, continued to ask for prayers as they have not lost hope. "When we say we’re thankful, we mean it," he wrote.
"We wish we could hug you. When we say we love you, we mean it, because anyone who would stay with us through something this heartbreaking feels like family now."
