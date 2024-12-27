Bills QB Josh Allen's custom Christmas gift for Hailee Steinfeld revealed
After the Buffalo Bills narrowly defeated the New England Patriots 24-21 in Week 16, the team held their annual Christmas party. Bills quarterback Josh Allen attended the event with his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld, who looked stunning in a red dress.
While fans are still dying to catch a glimpse of Steinfeld's engagement ring, they got a close look of the custom Christmas present Allen bought for the Oscar-nominated actress this year.
Steinfeld, 28, typically keeps a low profile at Bills games, but this gift may force her to make a head-turning entrance at Highmark Stadium when Buffalo hosts the New York Jets in Week 17.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld's sweet selfie will make Josh Allen jealous
Designed by Bleached by Abigail Lee, Allen ordered a custom Bills jacket for his soon-to-be wife. Lee revealed the jacket in a video and wrote, "POV: You were a present under Josh Allen's Christmas tree this year."
Lee captioned the post on Instagram, "such a fun custom 💍 Happy Holidays to everyone & most importantly… Go Bills! ❤️💙." Fans hope to see Steinfeld in her new fit while cheering for Allen this Sunday.
One woman commented, "NEED THIS ON HAILEE STEINFELD." Another person wrote, "First time seeing Mrs. Allen ooooo!!! Omggggg so exciting."
While the MVP candidate gave fans a scare after suffering a right shoulder contusion last week, he appears to have avoided any serious injury.
"Good. Just a little sore from this last game," Allen told reporters on Thursday. "Probably took too many opportunities for them to lay their hands and pads on me. I just gotta be smarter."
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America’s HC: Lions’ Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice
Winning!: Russell Wilson, Ciara crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld crushes Josh Allen at Bills Christmas party in fire-red gown
First Lady: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game