Bills QB Josh Allen has epic Hailee Steinfeld kiss winning NFL MVP
Josh Allen may not be in the Super Bowl, but he’s in New Orleans, Louisiana, and took home the NFL’s most prestigious award of Most Valuable Player. He also won the MVP of the night with his special kiss with fiancée Hailee Steinfeld.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback will never forget his night on February 6, 2025 for not only his big win, but having his actress girl by his side where they stunned on the red carpet with matching black fits, and she flaunted her engagement ring.
Steinfeld, 28, has been by Allen’s side all season going full Bills Mafia at games, and praising him after the season ended.
The actress has also been embraced by Buffalo as the “Queen” in a viral billboard, and she’s embraced the city right back by posing with fan at a local Wegmans, and gave a heartfelt message for Bills Mafia this week.
On Thursday after Allen’s name was announced, they shared their most viral moment yet as a couple with a heartfelt kiss for the world to see.
In Allen’s speech, he gushed over Steinfeld. He said, “my fiancée Hailee, you’ve been my rock, you’re my best friend.”
What an amazing moment for Allen and Steinfeld they’ll never forget. Congrats to them both.
