Blake Snell’s wife Haeley has sweet hidden detail on Dodgers celebration fit
Blake Snell got to experience his first World Series parade with his wife Haeley where she rocked some jeans with a hidden detail that was just revealed.
The two-time Cy Young winner was rolling in the playoffs for the Los Angeles Dodgers after they went out and got him for 5-years, $182 million from the San Diego Padres. Before Game 1 of the World Series, he was 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA and 28 strikeouts. But then he went 0-2 in Game 1 and Game 5 vs. the Toronto Blue Jays where he gave up 10 earned runs in 11.2 innings.
His 1.1 innings when they called on him in Game 7 were extremely important , though, and helped the Dodgers win back-to-back championships and him his first.
Haeley, who showed off some sweet moments as a mother of two baby boys traveling back and forth to Toronto, was there to celebrate with Blake at the parade and on the bus.
A close-up photo shows she wasn’t just wearing average jeans for the parade, though: She rocked some custom “SNELL” ones.
That’s representing right there.
If the Dodgers do three-peat, Snell will likely be a major factor in making that happen.
For now, he can enjoy some dad life.
