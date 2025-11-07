Bo Nix’s wife Izzy flexes giant wedding ring after Broncos QB gets booed
The Denver Broncos managed to eek out a 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in an ugly Thursday night game in the Mile High City, and while Bo Nix was booed by the home fans for his performance, his wife Izzy certainly was a shining bright — literally.
Nix was just 16-for-28 with 150 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while running for -2. It was not his finest game against a team at the bottom of the division and the fans let him know.
After the game, Nix responded, “I’ve been booed before. I’ll be boeed again.”
What really matters is he has the Broncos at 8-2 and in control of the AFC West. Winning forgives all in the NFL.
While Bo’s play left a lot to be desired on Thursday Night Football, his wife Izzy posted on Friday her fit posing with the quarterback where her giant wedding ring literally is shining brightly.
Bo and Izzy met when he was the quarterback of the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader. They got engaged in college in 2021 and married in 2022. Now, they are expecting their first child together that Izzy recently announced with four perfect words.
Bo may usually be the center of attention at football games whether good or bad, but Izzy stole the show this week.
