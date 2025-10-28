The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bo Nix’s wife Izzy outdone by Broncos WAG’s outrageous Halloween costume

The Denver quarterback and his wife hit up the team’s Halloween party in matching costumes, but another player’s wife went all out.

Matt Ryan

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after the win against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after the win against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bo Nix has the Denver Broncos riding in first place in the AFC West division at 6-2. He and his wife Izzy went with Halloween costumes representing a little faster sport.

Izzy has been a fit hit all season like her perfect cowgirl look during Denver’s 33-point fourth-quarter against the New York Giants, and her plaid look in London after the couple announced their big pregnancy news.

Bo Nix, Izzy Nix
Bo and Izzy after a win this season / Izzy Nix/Instagram

She’s also always standing out with the other Broncos WAGs like here with the backup QB wives, and in glam with her Denver gear on.

RELATED: Bo Nix's wife Izzy perfectly reacts to Broncos backup QB's newborn baby girl

For Halloween, Izzy and Bo didn’t disappoint channeling their Formula 1 with fits from the Brad Pitt hit F1. First, here’s Bo going all Brad Pitt.

Bo Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

Then Izzy crushing her man with her own F1 look and wrote, “Meet us on the track 🏎️🔥🏁.”

Bo and Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

She met some of the other WAGs in their fits as well.

RELATED: Bo Nix’s wife Izzy has pink pajama baby shower with Broncos WAGs

Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

It was the Courtland Sutton wife Brea that topped them all — even Izzy — by going all out with her Lorax costume.

Brea Sutton (bottom right)
Brea Sutton (bottom right) / Izzy Nix/Instagram

Well done, Brea.

The Denver WAGs will back in Broncos gear Sunday at the Houston Texans where Izzy always stands out.

Bo and Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Parties