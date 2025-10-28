Bo Nix’s wife Izzy outdone by Broncos WAG’s outrageous Halloween costume
Bo Nix has the Denver Broncos riding in first place in the AFC West division at 6-2. He and his wife Izzy went with Halloween costumes representing a little faster sport.
Izzy has been a fit hit all season like her perfect cowgirl look during Denver’s 33-point fourth-quarter against the New York Giants, and her plaid look in London after the couple announced their big pregnancy news.
She’s also always standing out with the other Broncos WAGs like here with the backup QB wives, and in glam with her Denver gear on.
For Halloween, Izzy and Bo didn’t disappoint channeling their Formula 1 with fits from the Brad Pitt hit F1. First, here’s Bo going all Brad Pitt.
Then Izzy crushing her man with her own F1 look and wrote, “Meet us on the track 🏎️🔥🏁.”
She met some of the other WAGs in their fits as well.
It was the Courtland Sutton wife Brea that topped them all — even Izzy — by going all out with her Lorax costume.
Well done, Brea.
The Denver WAGs will back in Broncos gear Sunday at the Houston Texans where Izzy always stands out.
