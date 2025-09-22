Bo Nix’s wife Izzy has pink pajama baby shower with Broncos WAGs watching brutal loss
Luckily most of the Broncos WAGs were together to watch another brutal loss for Denver.
After blowing the game late in Week 2 to the Indianapolis Colts, the Denver Broncos had another heartbreaking outcome against their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, falling 23-20 to go to 1-2 on the season.
Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, threw a surprise baby shower for Jarrett Stidham's wife, Kennedy, along with some other Denver wives and girlfriends, when Mrs. Stidham thought it was only going to be their usual watch party for away games. Not to mention it must have gotten a little awkward when Nix missed a couple of deep throws that could have put the game away.
Stidham wrote, which Mrs. Nix reposted, "thought we were just watching the game... then walked into all of this... my whole heart!!!! so beyondd thankful for these girls."
Everyone in the crew had on matching pink pajamas, and it's safe to assume that those beaming smiles were probably before watching Justin Herbert throw one of the most ridiculous touchdown passes you'll ever see.
Nix and Stidham always flex fantastic fits when the Broncos are at home, like Stidham did in the NFL opener with her husband and daughter, with mom and daughter both adorably rocking cowboy boots.
Izzy and Kennedy, along with the Broncos, are hoping some home cooking will end the two-game losing streak next week on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Until then, at least they were celebrating something fun while suffering like Broncos fans everywhere.
