The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bo Nix’s wife Izzy has pink pajama baby shower with Broncos WAGs watching brutal loss

Celebrating the upcoming baby for backup QB Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy probably helped the Broncos WAGs cope watching their brutal loss to the Chargers.

Matthew Graham

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Luckily most of the Broncos WAGs were together to watch another brutal loss for Denver.

After blowing the game late in Week 2 to the Indianapolis Colts, the Denver Broncos had another heartbreaking outcome against their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers, falling 23-20 to go to 1-2 on the season.

RELATED: Bo Nix's wife Izzy rocks incredible cowboy boots for Broncos opener vs. Titans

Izzy Nix, Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Izzy Nix/Instagram

Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, threw a surprise baby shower for Jarrett Stidham's wife, Kennedy, along with some other Denver wives and girlfriends, when Mrs. Stidham thought it was only going to be their usual watch party for away games. Not to mention it must have gotten a little awkward when Nix missed a couple of deep throws that could have put the game away.

Stidham wrote, which Mrs. Nix reposted, "thought we were just watching the game... then walked into all of this... my whole heart!!!! so beyondd thankful for these girls."

RELATED: Madison Beer spotted at Justin Herbert’s dramatic Chargers win vs. Broncos

Izzy Nix, Kennedy Stidham
Izzy Nix and the rest of the Broncos WAGs threw Kennedy Stidham surprise baby shower. / Izzy Nix/Instagram

Everyone in the crew had on matching pink pajamas, and it's safe to assume that those beaming smiles were probably before watching Justin Herbert throw one of the most ridiculous touchdown passes you'll ever see.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt flaunts black-lace top with matching pants for Chiefs vs. Giants

Nix and Stidham always flex fantastic fits when the Broncos are at home, like Stidham did in the NFL opener with her husband and daughter, with mom and daughter both adorably rocking cowboy boots.

Izzy and Kennedy, along with the Broncos, are hoping some home cooking will end the two-game losing streak next week on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Until then, at least they were celebrating something fun while suffering like Broncos fans everywhere.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight

Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win

Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit

Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game

Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships