Bo Nix’s wife Izzy slays cowboy boots fit beside Broncos QB, country star
Regular football season is around the corner in the NFL. Second year Denver Broncos starter Bo Nix enjoyed some with his wife Izzy Nix beforehand, taking in a country concert where her fit stole the show.
Izzy and Bo have been together since he was quarterback for the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader. The got married in 2022, and then she followed him to the Oregon Ducks, and then onto the Broncos for his rookie season where he starred and led the team to the playoffs.
Izzy was a hit last season on game days, especially posing with Zach Wilson’s now wife Nicolette Dellanno. They’d also stun together in a WAGs vacation to Mexico in their bikinis.
RELATED: Bo Nix, wife Izzy close to Titanic blunder on Cabo vacation sunset recreation
She’s been hitting the pilates hard in the offseason as well and crushed Bo at training camp in a causal fit face off.
The couple headed to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado to see a Riley Duckman show. There, boy and the boys made Johnathan Riley Green — his real name — an honorary Bronco.
RELATED: Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette crushes in crop top with other Dolphins WAGs
But it was Izzy’s photo with Bo and Green with her cowboy boots fit that won the night.
The Broncos open up in Denver vs. the Tennessee Titans on September 7 where no doubt Izzy will be standing out in her Broncos look again.
