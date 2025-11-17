The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bo Nix’s wife Izzy talks smack after Chiefs win flexing Broncos custom ‘10’ coat

The quarterback’s wife celebrates a great fit and a huge win over Denver’s division rivals.

Matt Ryan

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos got a signature win over their division rivals the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. His wife Izzy Nix had a signature look herself with a custom fit for the game while she talked some smack in it after winning.

The second-year star quarterback out of the Oregon Ducks has led Denver to a 9-2 record and firmly in control of the AFC West — a division Kansas City has ruled for a decade. Nix has thrown for 2421 yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, but always seems to play his best when the team needs him most.

His wife has been a hit all season including her perfect cowgirl look in the team’s insane comeback earlier in the season against the New York Giants.

For Sunday’s game against the Chiefs where Bo had 295 yards passing, she shared a sweet moment with her husband after the victory rocking her custom “10” vest look. She wrote, “Big fan of #10 🧡 Oh, & we beat the Chiefs !”

Bo and Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

Here’s her full fit she showed off in a “Sisters reunion.”

Izzy Nix and friend
Izzy Nix/Instagram

Last season, Bo led the Broncos back to the playoffs as a rookie but lost in the Wild Card round. This year, they have higher hopes including the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Broncos have the bye week before traveling to take on the Washington Commanders after Thanksgiving on Sunday, November 30.

Wherever they end up, Izzy will be there rocking her game-day look cheering on her husband.

Bo and Izzy Nix
Izzy Nix/Instagram

Bo and Izzy met in college

The college sweethearts met when he was the QB at the Auburn Tigers and she was a cheerleader cheering him on at games.

Bo and Izzy Ni
Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) hugs his fianc , cheerleader Izzy Smoke, before taking on Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

They’d get married back in Alabama in 2022 when he was with Oregon for two seasons after transferring.

Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in Denver with the Broncos.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

