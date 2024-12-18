Bobbi Althoff, Sean Murphy-Bunting dating rumors denied by NFL star himself
Influencer Bobbi Althoff was at one point one of the top rising stars on social media thanks to her unorthodox interviews, but she fell off during her fall to fame with personal issues and family drama.
Since Althoff and her former husband, Cory, finalized a divorce over the summer and since then she has managed to stay out of the spotlight.
That all changed after a grainy video made the rounds on social media and rumors began that she was dating an NFL star.
Rumors began that the man in the grainy IG story was Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, while former New York Jets offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi was named as another option.
The video and online rumors sparked plenty of discussion, but also denials from both Murphy-Bunting and Ogbuehi.
Murphy outright denied it was him in the video.
While social media commentators weren't convinced it wasn't Murphy-Bunting, Ogbuehi also denied it was either of the two NFLers.
"This is not me or Sean lolThis is not me or Sean lol," he wrote.
That sparked a response from Althoff, he replied with a series of exclamation marks.
Now, whether the exclamation remarks are a co-sign of Ogbuehi's comments or something else remains to be seen, but no one has come forward to confirm any of the rumors.
Who knows what the internet sleuths will come up with next.
