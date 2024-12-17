Simone Biles, hubby Jonathan Owens do tush push handshake before kiss at Bears game
Not much has gone right for the Chicago Bears this season.
And that trend continued last night in a demoralizing defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, 30-12. One of the lone bright spots was an adorable moment caught between Olympic GOAT gymnast Simone Biles and her husband, Bears safety Jonathan Owens.
Players are known to have elaborate pregame handshake routines. Well Biles and Owens took it to the next level with some junior high hijinks, culminating their couples version with a what can only be described as a Philly tush push Chicago style, which was caught by ESPN cameras.
RELATED: 5-foot-9 Serena Williams towers over tiny Simone Biles in side-by-side photo
First the handshake.
Then the kiss.
Then the junior-high hijinks cuteness.
Simone Biles furry black fit was fantastic as well, and it's been a style she's embraced for those freezing cold winters in Chicago. Although the GOAT gymnast turned social media influencer was able to escape the winter blues, rocking it a couple of weeks ago in bombshell bikini balcony selfie.
RELATED: Simone Biles' stunning fire-red boots make Jonathan Owens unnoticeable courtside
The married life seems to be suit both Biles and Owens, as they've been at each other's sides throughout the year. Owens of course was at the Paris Olympics over the summer sharing heartfelt moments to witness Biles' redemption story and cement her legacy as the greatest American gymnast of all time with three gold medals and a silver, giving her a total of 11.
Even though it's been a disappointing season for Owens and the Bears, at least he has a supportive wife that keeps things lighthearted. She just happens to be the GOAT too.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos