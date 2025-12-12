Braxton Berrios gives coy response on Alix Earle split over 'DWTS' speculation

The Houston Texans' wide receiver, who has been making headlines, has finally spoken up amid the turbulent breakup with social media star, Alix Earle.

Berrios, 30, who seems to be gaining attention merely for his romantic relationships, gave fans a sly response this week when he took to Instagram to post a carousel of photos, signaling that he’s clearly onto the next.

Houston Texans wider receiver Braxton Berrios Influencer Alix Earle on the Kentucky Derby red carpet. May 03, 2025 | Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Berrios and Earle, who dated for over two years, have confirmed the fan speculation, as they called off their relationship earlier last week, claiming that things ended amicably and that they plan to focus on their individual career endeavors.

Berrios appeared to show a new sly sense of confidence when he subtly addressed the breakup chaos, posting photos to Instagram with the caption, “What did I miss?”

Fans of Earle’s, 24, were definitely not too happy to see Berrios seem slightly arrogant over this breakup. They only really know who he is because of the social media sensation Alix, not because of his skills on the field, but that's besides the point.

Berrios was quick to push back against any negative speculation regarding his absence during Alix’s “Dancing with the Stars" performances, as many fans believed this indicated a sudden shift in their relationship.

One fan commented, "Every single performance of Alix's shows....."

Alix Earle | Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK

In which Berrios clarified by saying, "I would've loved to be. Sadly I wasn't able to travel like that in-season."

Fans are still not convinced that Berrios wasn't throwing subtle shade at his ex in response to the alleged exchange between heartthrob New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and Alix Earle, which happened only days before Berrios spoke out.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart looks on before opening kick off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Earle later shut down those rumors and put them to rest, letting fans know that the initial viral exchange was, in fact, fake and she and Dart, 22, have not had any contact.

Still, the timing of Berrios' post has not gone unnoticed, as fans still believe he is aiming to get under Earle’s skin and finally address his side of the story.

NFL Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

