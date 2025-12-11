Jaxson Dart has intimate date night with new gf Marissa Ayers amid Alix Earle rumors
As Jaxson Dart tries to finish up his rookie season on the right side of some wins this December with the New York Giants, his love life certainly is heating up.
The 22-year-old quarterback has electrified the team with his play even with only two wins. He’s thrown for 1556 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 337 yards and seven touchdowns.
His mom Kara has also gone viral at games like in her throwback Giants fit for a game. Speaking of mom, she was seen hanging with model and influencer Marissa Ayers, certainly signaling that her son and her are officially dating.
Dart was also have rumored to have contacted model and “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Alix Earle after she broke up with her NFL boyfriend, but that was quickly cleared up by Earle herself as false.
Now, Dart was seen on an intimate date with Ayer’s where they were spotted at dinner, and then headed over to the bar to watch Monday Night Football this week.
So there you have it. It appears Dart is only playing the field on game days and only in football. The New York QB and Ayers certainly are an item now.
Dart and the Giants return to action Sunday at home vs. the Washington Commanders where Ayers can cheer on her man.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.