Jaxson Dart has intimate date night with new gf Marissa Ayers amid Alix Earle rumors

As Jaxson Dart tries to finish up his rookie season on the right side of some wins this December with the New York Giants, his love life certainly is heating up.

The 22-year-old quarterback has electrified the team with his play even with only two wins. He’s thrown for 1556 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 337 yards and seven touchdowns.

Dart has given Giants fans something to cheer about. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

His mom Kara has also gone viral at games like in her throwback Giants fit for a game. Speaking of mom, she was seen hanging with model and influencer Marissa Ayers, certainly signaling that her son and her are officially dating.

RELATED: Jaxson Dart's mom Kara steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

Dart was also have rumored to have contacted model and “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Alix Earle after she broke up with her NFL boyfriend, but that was quickly cleared up by Earle herself as false.

RELATED: Cam Skattebo’s gf Chloe stuns in winter fit while sharing NYC date with Giants star

Now, Dart was seen on an intimate date with Ayer’s where they were spotted at dinner, and then headed over to the bar to watch Monday Night Football this week.

So there you have it. It appears Dart is only playing the field on game days and only in football. The New York QB and Ayers certainly are an item now.

Dart and the Giants return to action Sunday at home vs. the Washington Commanders where Ayers can cheer on her man.

Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama

Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver

Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death

Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world

Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash