Livvy Dunne drops major career move clue perfect for the ex-LSU gymnast

Fans may have just been let in on a major clue as to who will be starring in the next season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Famous social media star, model, and former LSU gymnast, Livvy Dunne, shared in her TikTok comment section she was invited to join the show after fans stated, "U NEED TO GO ON DWTS."

Feb. 2, 2024; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Lady Tigers senior Olivia Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Reminiscing about her time as an LSU gymnast, showing off some floor exercise moves, Paul Skenes' famous girlfriend wrote, "How tf did I do that?"

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne, 23, then sent fans into speculation overdrive replying to the DWTS comment, "They did just ask....," teasing that the idea could be a possibility.

Followers gushed over this news as another user wrote, "Livvy! Do it! it's life-changing! You'll be great."

Livvy Dunne announced her retirement from gymnastics on April 21, 2025 followed by a knee fracture which cut her final season at LSU short | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dunne's LSU gymnastics career began in the summer of 2020 when she joined the Tigers. Since then she made her debut in the 2020-2021 NCAA season in which she scored an impressive 9.875 on the uneven bars in a meet against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Dunne's final season at LSU was cut short in early 2025 when she suffered a painful kneecap injury, leading to her retirement from gymnastics. Dunne also struggled with a previous ankle injury which impacted her collegiate career and prevented her from chasing her Olympics dreams.

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Since then, Dunne has become a social media sensation, accumulating a whopping 7.9 million followers on TikTok and 5.3 on Instagram.

Some fans were speculating that revealing details of her potential appearance on 'DWTS' may have ruined her chances of actually being cast.

One fan wrote on her TikTok, "well now you won't be on since you just said that."

While it is unknown if Livvy will officially join the "Dancing with the Stars" cast for season 35, fans are eager to see her show off her flips and tricks on the dance floor.

May 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne makes her way to the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

