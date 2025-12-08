Alix Earle sets the record straight on Jaxon Dart rumors after alleged exchange

Only days after news broke of Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios' recent split, fans were shocked to see seemingly leaked messages between Earle and yet another NFL player.

This time with one the biggest heartthrobs in the entire league — New York Giants rookie sensation Jaxson Dart!

Oct. 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart looks on before opening kick off against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Commenters were upset to see Earle, 24, move on so fast after being with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios for over two years.

Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios Influencer Alix Earle on the Kentucky Derby red carpet. May 03, 2025 | Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rest assured, the social media sensation shut down these rumours, setting the record straight that these messages were fake.

The big-time social media influencer was quick to debunk these new romance rumors with Dart, after alleged direct messages between them were shared on Instagram.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart walks onto the field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

A viral screenshot gained traction that Dart, 22, seemingly slid into Earle’s direct messages with, "hey u single now?"

What seemed to be a screenshot from Alix’s close friend's story had writing over the post that said, "It hasn't even been 12 hours."

Earle moved swiftly to shut down these premature relationship theories, addressing the speculation on her Instagram Stories on Sunday and assuring fans that the exchange never happened.

Alix posted a photo to reassure fans that she hadn't moved on that quickly, when she wrote, "What is this fake photoshopped dm u guys are posting. 1. That never happened. 2. That wouldn't be on my story."

Fans were also confused as Jaxson Dart was most recently linked to the stunning ring girl, Marissa Ayers, thinking this could be a love triangle situation- yikes!

The leaked messages also had fans jokingly say that Alix’s "close friends" may not have had her best interest in mind when sharing this alleged exchange.

"Leaking your friend’s close friends story is diabolical," one wrote.

For now, fans can rest easy knowing the "Hot Mess" podcast host isn’t diving into another "NFL man" relationship just yet.

Alix Earle | Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

