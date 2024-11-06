Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld, celebrate Bills teammate's big reveal
The Buffalo Bills are on a four-game win streak after defeating the Miami Dolphins 30-27 in Week 9.
While Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 25-of-39 passes 235 yards and 3 touchdowns, it was kicker Tyler Bass' 61-yard field goal that ultimately clinched the victory for Buffalo.
Cheering the team at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 3, Allen's girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, who sat with one of the quarterback's best friends, Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo, for the AFC East showdown.
RELATED: Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld, spotted enjoying date night in Buffalo
The Bills kept the celebration going as several WAGs teamed up to throw a gender reveal party for quarterback Shane Buechele, and his wife Paige Buechele, on Nov 5. Buechele, who's on injured reserve after suffering a neck injury in August, and Paige, announced that they were expecting a baby last month.
Before Buechele and Paige made the big reveal on Nov. 5, Allen and Steinfeld guessed which gender they thought it would be. After sweetly introducing themselves to the soon-to-be baby, they both guessed the couple was having a girl.
Buechele and Paige revealed that Steinfeld and Allen were correct, opening up flares that confirmed they were expecting a baby girl.
The Oscar-nominated actress and Allen seems to have a knack when it comes to gender reveal parties. During the offseason, they attended Allen's sister Nicala Madden's gender reveal party and guessed she was having a boy. And they were right.
Next up for the Bills, they travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10.
