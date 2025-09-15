Brittany Mahomes' Chiefs-red crop top holding baby Golden wins despite Eagles loss
It was a strange day for the Kansas City Chiefs WAGs in Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but Brittany Mahomes turned it into a winning one.
Usually we are a getting a pregame entrance fit and shots during the game of Travis Kelce’s famous fiancée Taylor Swift, but instead she had a super secret entrance allegedly behind a “hidden wall.”
And normally we are getting Brittany posting her game-day fit and posing with Patrick Mahomes and their kids. Instead, all we got out of her was a repost of Patrick’s entrance where she was swooning over the QB’s look.
While Brittany didn’t post in the 20-17 defeat, cameras did catch her in a Chiefs-colored shoestring crop top while holding daughter Golden, who she had in January during last season’s playoffs.
That definitely won the day.
Brittany hadn’t been shy about posting lately like her photos from her 30th birthday bash in Nashville, Tennessee, including an epic selfie in matching black fits with Swift, and her next-level cowgirl look.
It was an unusual day in Chiefs Kingdom as it’s the first time since 2014 an Andy Reid team has started 0-2, and the first time Mahomes has had a three-game losing streak going back to the Super Bowl.
While Chiefs had a losing day, Brittany certainly didn’t with that look and taking Golden to her first game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
