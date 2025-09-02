The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Taylor Swift stuns beside Brittany Mahomes in dueling black fits for 30th cowboy bash

The recording artist has an epic pose with fellow Chiefs WAG Brittany at her big birthday bash.

Matt Ryan

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes looks like she had one heck of a 30th birthday celebration over the weekend with friends and family. She also wore competing black fits with Taylor Swift who flew to Nashville, Tennessee, to join the fun.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, 29. was in supermom mode her last year of her 20s after having the couple’s third child in daughter Golden in January. She did recently have some fun with Patrick and daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 2, at a Florida theme park where Patrick’s shorts fit won the day, and then a tropical vacation where she showed off Golden’s cute chubby cheeks and smile.

For her birthday weekend, Brittany had a girls brunch where she flexed her cowboy fit in some jean shorts and sparkly boots. She also showed off in full glam relaxing in a custom “Brittany” robe.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany posted all the fun on Monday on her Instagram with some amazing photos including a crazy martini tree full of yummy-looking pink cocktails.

Included in her photos was this amazing one with the recording artist and now fiancée of Chiefs star Travis Kelce where the two are enjoying drinks together in a epic pose in their matching black looks.

Much was made of their beef before last season, but they’ve totally moved way past that last season.

They’ll no doubt be seen at Chiefs games together again with football season about the kick off.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahome
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

