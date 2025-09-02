Taylor Swift stuns beside Brittany Mahomes in dueling black fits for 30th cowboy bash
Brittany Mahomes looks like she had one heck of a 30th birthday celebration over the weekend with friends and family. She also wore competing black fits with Taylor Swift who flew to Nashville, Tennessee, to join the fun.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, 29. was in supermom mode her last year of her 20s after having the couple’s third child in daughter Golden in January. She did recently have some fun with Patrick and daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 2, at a Florida theme park where Patrick’s shorts fit won the day, and then a tropical vacation where she showed off Golden’s cute chubby cheeks and smile.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes wishes wife Brittany happy 30th birthday with 5 simple words
For her birthday weekend, Brittany had a girls brunch where she flexed her cowboy fit in some jean shorts and sparkly boots. She also showed off in full glam relaxing in a custom “Brittany” robe.
Brittany posted all the fun on Monday on her Instagram with some amazing photos including a crazy martini tree full of yummy-looking pink cocktails.
Included in her photos was this amazing one with the recording artist and now fiancée of Chiefs star Travis Kelce where the two are enjoying drinks together in a epic pose in their matching black looks.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares sassy dancing in silver boots photo ‘feeling 30’
Much was made of their beef before last season, but they’ve totally moved way past that last season.
They’ll no doubt be seen at Chiefs games together again with football season about the kick off.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad