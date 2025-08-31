Brittany Mahomes stuns in jean shorts, flashy cowboy boots for 30th birthday brunch
Brittany Mahomes turns 30 on Sunday, August 31. She celebrated on Saturday with a birthday brunch with her girls while wearing a new-level cowgirl fit.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has had an amazing past year that included the birth of the couple’s third child in daughter Golden back in January. With Golden and daughter Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2, Brittany has been a busy mom including a park slide fail, and a bad day at the zoo she had to endure during Super Bowl week.
When she could, she got some adult time in where she had lots of martinis with Patrick at Formula 1 in Miami, and then rocked her swimsuit on a yacht with Patrick.
For the big 3-0 she had a birthday bash she headed to Nashville, Tennessee where she had some custom sweet treats.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes flexes Chiefs return in miniskirt revenge fit
And some epic destinations.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement in perfect way
With a cowgirl theme going on for the girl from Texas, she rocked some jean shorts and next-level boots for brunch with her friends.
She’d add the cowboy hat as well.
And Taylor Swift even showed up.
It looks like an amazing time. She made sure to crush her last day in her 20s.
Will she have a family day for her actual birthday on Sunday with Patrick and the kids?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat—