The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes stuns in jean shorts, flashy cowboy boots for 30th birthday brunch

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes celebrates a day early with her girlfriends while showing off her Texas roots.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes turns 30 on Sunday, August 31. She celebrated on Saturday with a birthday brunch with her girls while wearing a new-level cowgirl fit.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has had an amazing past year that included the birth of the couple’s third child in daughter Golden back in January. With Golden and daughter Sterling, 4, and Bronze, 2, Brittany has been a busy mom including a park slide fail, and a bad day at the zoo she had to endure during Super Bowl week.

When she could, she got some adult time in where she had lots of martinis with Patrick at Formula 1 in Miami, and then rocked her swimsuit on a yacht with Patrick.

For the big 3-0 she had a birthday bash she headed to Nashville, Tennessee where she had some custom sweet treats.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes flexes Chiefs return in miniskirt revenge fit

Brittany Mahomes
Miranda Hogue/Instagram

And some epic destinations.

Brittany Mahomes
Miranda Hogue/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes
Miranda Hogue/Instagram

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement in perfect way

With a cowgirl theme going on for the girl from Texas, she rocked some jean shorts and next-level boots for brunch with her friends.

Brittany Mahomes
Miranda Hogue/Instagram

She’d add the cowboy hat as well.

Brittany Mahome
Miranda Hogue/Instagram

And Taylor Swift even showed up.

It looks like an amazing time. She made sure to crush her last day in her 20s.

Will she have a family day for her actual birthday on Sunday with Patrick and the kids?

Brittany with Bronze, Sterling, Patrick, and Golden
Brittany with Bronze, Sterling, Patrick, and Golden / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin

Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage

Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance

Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion