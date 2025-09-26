'Blessed' Brittany Mahomes shares daughter Sterling 'driving' baby Golden, Bronze
Brittany Mahomes has shared many adorable moments with hers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ kids. Her latest one with all three of them will definitely tug at some heart strings.
While Brittany was able to let loose for her 30th birthday including taking an epic picture with Taylor Swift, she’s been in full mom mode. She even was seeing carrying baby daughter Golden at the first Chiefs game at home wearing while mom had on a head-turning fit.
Before traveling last week for the team’s first win at the New York Giants, Brittany showed off the chaos and disaster the house was with all the kids’ toys all over. And do they have a lot of toys, including scooters that we’ve seen son Bronze, 2, barreling through the house on, a crazy ball pit built inside, and luxury mini cars that daughter Sterling, 4, has shown off.
Speaking of those toys, Brittany shared another too-cute moment with Sterling “driving” baby Golden in the front seat and Bronze in the back having Brittany feeling “too blessed” watching it.
That’s a moment the Mahomes family can treasure forever.
With the team at home Sunday vs. the Baltimore Ravens, what adorable moments will Brittany share on game day? Stay tuned, she’s always full of them.
