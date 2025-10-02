The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes has matching red fits for family with baby Golden stealing the show

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared some precious moments with their kids from the last game.

Matt Ryan

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes pose in the first half between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes pose in the first half between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are once again resembling the team that went to three straight Super Bowls. After a big win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday where he threw four touchdowns, Chiefs Kingdom is feeling better again. While the team is getting back to their winning ways, Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes and their kids chalked up another “W” in the fit department themselves as she shared in new photos from the last game.

Brittany just turned 30 at the end of August where she had an amazing birthday bash in Nashville, Tennessee, where she even had matching black looks on with fellow Chiefs WAG Taylor Swift.

Since then, she’s been in supermom mode with daughter Sterling, 4, son Bronze, 2, and baby Golden, who was born in January. She overcame a disaster with the kids at home and still made it to the road game vs. the New York Giants where she dazzled in white. She also shared an adorable “blessed” moment with all three kids.

Brittany Mahomes and kids
Brittany being supermom with the kids. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Speaking of adorable moments, Brittany just posted a bunch on her Instagram from the last game including Sterling going to town on a hot dog.

Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

And then mom with both Sterling and Bronze in her arms in matching red:

Brittany with Sterling and Bronze
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

And then with all three kids with Golden in her Chiefs bow, matching shoes, and in red like her siblings and mom.

Brittany Mahomes and kids
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

And then this awesome mother-daughter moment where Golden is sound asleep at the game.

Golden and Brittany
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The Chiefs looked really good last Sunday, but Golden stole the show in these pictures Brittany shared.

The team travels to Jacksonville on Sunday. Will Brittany and the kids make an appearance?

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

