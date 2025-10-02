Brittany Mahomes has matching red fits for family with baby Golden stealing the show
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are once again resembling the team that went to three straight Super Bowls. After a big win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday where he threw four touchdowns, Chiefs Kingdom is feeling better again. While the team is getting back to their winning ways, Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes and their kids chalked up another “W” in the fit department themselves as she shared in new photos from the last game.
Brittany just turned 30 at the end of August where she had an amazing birthday bash in Nashville, Tennessee, where she even had matching black looks on with fellow Chiefs WAG Taylor Swift.
Since then, she’s been in supermom mode with daughter Sterling, 4, son Bronze, 2, and baby Golden, who was born in January. She overcame a disaster with the kids at home and still made it to the road game vs. the New York Giants where she dazzled in white. She also shared an adorable “blessed” moment with all three kids.
Speaking of adorable moments, Brittany just posted a bunch on her Instagram from the last game including Sterling going to town on a hot dog.
And then mom with both Sterling and Bronze in her arms in matching red:
And then with all three kids with Golden in her Chiefs bow, matching shoes, and in red like her siblings and mom.
And then this awesome mother-daughter moment where Golden is sound asleep at the game.
The Chiefs looked really good last Sunday, but Golden stole the show in these pictures Brittany shared.
The team travels to Jacksonville on Sunday. Will Brittany and the kids make an appearance?
