The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes laughs at Bronze for making classic toddler food mistake

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can’t help but laugh at her son for his food choice.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes poses with children Bronze and Sterling on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes poses with children Bronze and Sterling on field prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes had quite the day with her oldest daughter Sterling and son Bronze at the Peppa Pig Theme Park, but the highlight of the day came later at dinner with Bronze and his choice of food.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been spending a lot of time with new baby Golden Raye as expected, even bringing her “fav workout partner” to the gym and taking an adorable selfie with Golden while slaying the weights.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes has sad mom realization with stylish Bronze fit photo

Brittany Mahomes
Bronze and Sterling Mahomes walking together at the Peppa Pig Theme Park / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

So, it was time for some mom time with the 4-year-old Sterling, who just celebrated her birthday with a next-level cake, and 2-year-old Bronze. They took some spectacular photos in what looked like a fun time from the famous pig character’s theme park. But later on, Bronze won the cute title of the day while eating his dinner and licking a lemon.

Brittany asked, “Is that so good?” Bronze nodded his head. She then asked, “What are you licking?” He adorably responded “Da lemon” and added “Mommie’s lemon.” That led her to post four rolling on the floor laughing 🤣 emojis.

Bronze Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Bronze Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes puts Patrick on dad duty being official breast-milk holder

Bronze Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

How cute. Most kids pucker up and can’t stand it, but Bronze hung in the dinner table pocket and stayed strong like his dad usually does on the football field. He really seemed to like it. He will probably be one of the few who loves Atomic Warheads in the sour phase.

These are the moments the Brittany and Patrick as parents will cherish forever.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel

LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse

Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships