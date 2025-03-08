Brittany Mahomes laughs at Bronze for making classic toddler food mistake
Brittany Mahomes had quite the day with her oldest daughter Sterling and son Bronze at the Peppa Pig Theme Park, but the highlight of the day came later at dinner with Bronze and his choice of food.
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been spending a lot of time with new baby Golden Raye as expected, even bringing her “fav workout partner” to the gym and taking an adorable selfie with Golden while slaying the weights.
So, it was time for some mom time with the 4-year-old Sterling, who just celebrated her birthday with a next-level cake, and 2-year-old Bronze. They took some spectacular photos in what looked like a fun time from the famous pig character’s theme park. But later on, Bronze won the cute title of the day while eating his dinner and licking a lemon.
Brittany asked, “Is that so good?” Bronze nodded his head. She then asked, “What are you licking?” He adorably responded “Da lemon” and added “Mommie’s lemon.” That led her to post four rolling on the floor laughing 🤣 emojis.
How cute. Most kids pucker up and can’t stand it, but Bronze hung in the dinner table pocket and stayed strong like his dad usually does on the football field. He really seemed to like it. He will probably be one of the few who loves Atomic Warheads in the sour phase.
These are the moments the Brittany and Patrick as parents will cherish forever.
