Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden for Chiefs 30th birthday post for Patrick
Patrick Mahomes turned 30 years old on Wednesday, September, 17. While his wife Brittany Mahomes and others wished him happy birthday, the sweetest one came from one with baby girl Golden Raye and two older kids.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had a big birthday bash on Sunday after losing the Super Bowl rematch to the Philadelphia Eagles where he was seen with Brittany, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift in an epic photo at his and Kelce’s 1587 Prime Steakhouse.
Brittany wrote on her Instagram, “Happy 30th Birthday!!! You are so special to us, and we love you to forever and beyond! The way you love us is so comforting and the way you go about life is just so inspiring! Keep being YOU 🤍”
The Chiefs would put together a birthday tribute video for Patrick that included a lot of stars like Peyton Manning, Pat McAfee, David Beckham, head coach Andy Reid, and others. It led with Brittany with baby Golden and their daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 2, for a reason because they were the best part about it.
While dad is 0-2 for the first time in his career, he certainly won the day off the field with his adorable family.
He’ll look to lead the Chiefs to the first win of the season at the New York Giants on Sunday for the first time as a 30 year old.
