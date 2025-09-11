The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, other NFL stars reveal their alternative career choices

What would these players be doing if they weren’t professional football players?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks around the stadium after the game and their win against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks around the stadium after the game and their win against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What if names like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen never made it as football players. What would they be doing? The two MVP quarterback along with other NFL stars reveal their second career choices — some serious, and some not.

Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs as the two examples have made enough money they can do whatever they want after football. Allen’s family owns a large pistachio farm in California that generates a good income — he could always fallen back working on that. Mahomes is now in the restaurant business opening 1587 Prime Steakhouse in Kansas City with teammate Travis Kelce that looks amazing.

They’re two of the most recognizable faces in the league who are in their primes and have a lot more football left. But what if they never made it? Mahomes says he would’ve gone the legal route, while Allen would’ve been a nature boy — not Ric Flair — but a bird watcher. Hear their answers and other players on their alternative career choices.

Obviously some answers like Keon Coleman’s “professional swimmer” are just meant to be funny. Who knows if Jameis Winston is being serious with his podiatrist answer as he’s always full of jokes.

Fortunately for their sakes, they don’t have to worry about that. Some may pick up a second career after football, though. Even Tom Brady has another job now.

Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

