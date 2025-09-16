Taylor Swift’s miniskirt fit upstages Patrick Mahomes’ 30th birthday bash after loss
Patrick Mahomes was hoping to celebrate his 30th birthday bash with a Kansas City Chiefs win in the Super Bowl rematch over the Philadelphia Eagles. He still had an amazing party where Travis Kelce’s fiancée Taylor Swift won the night with her miniskirt fit.
The Chiefs fell short, 20-17, on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium where Kelce had a crucial touchdown drop that turned into an interception and changed the complexion of the game. Mahomes is 0-2 for the first time in his NFL career and has his first three-game losing streak going back to the Super Bowl.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes' Chiefs-red crop top holding baby Golden wins despite Eagles loss
Regardless, his birthday party was on at night at his and Kelce’s 1587 Prime Steakhouse they just opened in Kansas City where there’s are signature drinks for Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes and for Swift.
Country music singer Kane Brown and his wife were there and posted this photo posing with Patrick, Brittany, Swift and Kelce altogether where Taylor stood out with her look.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson wore a Taylor Swift fit at UNC game
Brittany of course also crushed her dress, while both Mahomes and Kelce wore the same thing they had on during the pregame before facing the Eagles.
It’s a great picture of all of them.
Swift also attended Brittany’s 30th birthday bash in Nashville, Tennessee, a few weeks ago where they crushed an epic side-by-side photo together.
She also did attend the first home game but wasn’t shown by cameras and allegedly entered the stadium through this “hidden wall.”
Patrick’s actual 30th birthday is Wednesday, September 17. It sure looks like he had a better night than day.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit