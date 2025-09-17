Brittany Mahomes defends Patrick in sweet 30th birthday note for Chiefs QB
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is celebrating another year around the sun with his 30th birthday on Wednesday. To avoid a mid-week celebration as the three-time Super Bowl champion begins preparations for a crucial Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants, Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, went out on Sunday night.
If there was a damper on the celebrations due to the Chiefs' Week 2 three-point loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, it didn't come accross in photos from the pair's evening out. Brittany Mahomes shared photos of the couple out at dinner at the QB's 1587 Prime steakhouse, which they share ownership of with tight end Travis Kelce.
The mother-of-three posted a sweet note on Instagram to commemorate her husband's birthday with a pointed message to the haters.
"Happy 30th Birthday!!!" Brittany wrote. "You are so special to us, and we love you to forever and beyond! The way you love us is so comforting and the way you go about life is just so inspiring! Keep being YOU (white heart emoji)."
The Mahomes' are in uncharted territory this week as the Chiefs have never started a season 0-2 in the star quarterback's career. The team first fell 27-21 to the LA Chargers before a narrow loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-17, in Week 2.
Kansas City had opportunities to pull away, most notably on a 14-play drive in the fourth quarter that ended with Mahomes throwing an interception to Eagles corner Andrew Mukuba on a ball intended for Kelce.
After the game, Mahomes, who was wearing the same white shirt and black necklaces that he wore to his birthday dinner, shouldered the blame for the quality of the pass he threw that was picked off.
"Just trying to put it on his body low before that hole player got there," Mahomes said post-game about how he could have done better. "I think if I can put it more on his body, and not so far out in front of him, then he can catch it, take the hit, and get in the end zone."
Mahomes and the Chiefs get back at it on Sunday with a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff against the Giants.
