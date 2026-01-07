Brittany Mahomes shows off dramatic new look for baby Golden as she grows up

Golden Raye Mahomes is set to turn 1 year old on January 12. Before then, mom Brittany Mahomes just shared an adorable photo of hers and Patrick Mahomes’ baby daughter showing just how grown she’s getting.

In fact, Brittany has posted a lot of adorable Golden moments of late like her incredible balancing skills as if she’s back there playing quarterback like her Kansas City Chiefs superstar dad. She also had an epic meltdown meeting Santa for the first time this Christmas.

Golden was a hit at Patrick’s games before he got hurt in Week 15. Her matching fits with mom and her siblings were always winners no matter how bad the Chiefs’ season was.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

In her latest photo, mom is obsessed with the long, curly golden hair on her baby: “The prettiest curl 🥹”

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

How adorable!

Golden also has dad around more as he didn’t make the playoffs for the first time in his nine seasons with the Chiefs. He’s also recovering from an injured his knee in Week 15 that required surgery. Patrick was seen with all three of he and Brittany’s kids with Golden, daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 3, for New Year’s Eve fireworks while rocking the brace on his leg.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

How time flies

Golden is certainly growing up fast compared to when we got a glimpse of her in the offseason.

Brittany with Bronze, Sterling, Patrick, and Golden | Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

No doubt there will be many more adorable moments to come that Brittany and Patrick will share with Golden’s first birthday a week from this writing away. Stay tuned.

