Brittany Mahomes has oddly timed Chiefs brag post for Patrick before NFL playoffs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have the season they imagined after making it to three consecutive Super Bowls and winning two of them. While he’s rehabbing his injured knee at home, his wife Brittany Mahomes had an emotional message for her quarterback husband in an oddly timed post before the NFL playoffs.

The superstar quarterback tore is ACL and LCL in Week 15 as he hoped to keep the team’s playoff hopes alive when a Los Angeles Chargers defender tackled him and he stepped awkwardly.

Patrick Mahomes was reduced to a spectator at Chiefs’ games the final month. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Brittany posted a picture of him on New Year’s Eve with the kids in a knee brace that looked like it was made for the “Terminator”.

At least the 30 year-old Patrick is home this year after missing the playoffs for the first time in his career and he can witness family moments like baby daughter Golden Raye showing off her insane balance.

Patrick is focused on next season already to try and get back in time for Week 1. He has his No. 1 fan at home to help motivate him, too, as Brittany posted a picture of him playing and said, “My guy ❤️.”

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

It’s an odd brag post with him in uniform with the Chiefs out of the playoffs, him injured, and nothing for her to cheer about this January as in years’ past.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrate after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

They can at least be workout buddies as he readies his body for season 10.

Another Golden Mahomes moment

Brittany would at least follow up her Patrick photo with one of Golden and her curly hair.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts and got married in 2022. Besides Golden, who turns 1 on January 12, they have daughter Sterling, 4, and son Bronze, 3.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

