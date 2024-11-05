Brittany Mahomes shows Patrick getting junior high frisky in postgame kiss
Patrick Mahomes was super excited as the Kansas City Chiefs fought off the rain and a stubborn Tampa Bay Buccaneers team to improve to 8-0.
The three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback also overcame an injury scare to have a 291-yard, three touchdown game in a rare turnover-free night this season for the 29-year-old star. The Chiefs would go on to win with a touchdown in overtime, 30-24, on Monday Night Football.
In a moment of joy after the game, Patrick embraced wife Brittany Mahomes for a kiss, but got a little handsy in the photo that Brittany shared on her Instagram.
Brittany also posted another PDA pic with Patrick after the game, where his hands were in a more G-rated area.
While he got junior high frisky on the field after the game with Brittany, the couple actually goes back to high school where they started dating in 2012 and went to the prom together. They married in 2022 and have two kids together: Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 1. Brittany is currently pregnant with their third.
Patrick may be fierce on the field, but he’s a dad hero off it. While his kids ride with mom in their luxury custom car seats, his zoo-themed Halloween costume with the family was super sweet.
Patrick and the Chiefs are back in action at home Sunday against the Denver Broncos where Brittany no doubt will be there to cheer on her frisky man.
