Brock Purdy’s daughter steals show in custom fit with Jenna at 49ers loss to Jaguars

It was a rough return for the quarterback after missing the last two games, but his wife and new baby definitely had the day’s best Niners moment.

Matt Ryan

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy made his return for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and while it didn’t go as he and the team hoped in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, his wife and baby daughter won the day.

Purdy missed Weeks 2 and 3 of the season with a turf toe injury while backup quarterback Mac Jones led the team to two wins. The 25-year-old former Mr. Irrelevant Purdy, however, had three costly turnovers in the 26-21 loss at home on Sunday.

Brock Purd
Purdy made mistakes under pressure from the Jaguars all day. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Expectations are sky-high on Purdy after he signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension with the team.

He may have had a rough day at the office, but his wife Jenna Purdy and their newborn Millie — who came right before the season started at the end of May in what was a secret from the public — were definitely winners in their Niners fits. Brock took a moment before the game to pose with his family for adorable photos.

Little Millie with her custom Purdy fit definitely stole the show, though, as she always does when she makes an appearance.

Brock Purdy and Millie
Brock with his daughter during training camp. / Jenna Purdy/Instagram

No matter how bad the day was for dad, he is going home to that little adorable bundle of joy.

The Niners are 3-1 now and face a crucial challenge next Sunday vs. the divisional rivals the Los Angeles Rams. Brock hopes it’s a better day than Sunday — at least on the field that is.

Brock Purd
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media.

