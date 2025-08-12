The Athlete Lifestyle logo

49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna shares ‘secret’ photos while pregnant

The San Francisco star and his wife kept their first pregnancy hidden from the media.

Matt Ryan

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) kisses his then-fiancee Jenna Brandt after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) kisses his then-fiancee Jenna Brandt after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.

Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna Purdy announced the birth of their first child at the end of July. They welcomed daughter Millie Joleen Purdy where they wrote, “Life just became a whole lot sweeter.” The San Francisco 49ers quarterback kept the pregnancy very private and it came as a shock to many.

With the season around the corner, the 25-year-old Purdy had a special visitor at training camp with Millie there having a sweet moment with her father.

What an offseason it was for Brock who signed a 5-year, $265 million contract extension with the team. Not bad for a Mr. Irrelevant, who was the last pick at 262nd overall in the 2022 draft out of Iowa State. He used the money to buy a new home in Tennessee as well near his best buddies George Kittle.

Brock and Jenna Purdy
Jenna and Brock fishing in the offseason.

Brock met Jenna while at Iowa State and the two got married in March of 2024.

With the baby already here, Jenna posted her maternity photos with her baby bump. She wrote, “Our little secret 🤍.”

How adorable!

Will baby Millie make an appearance at 49ers games this season with mom?

Jenna Purdy
Jenna Purdy/Instagram

