49ers QB Brock Purdy, wife Jenna announce birth of baby girl in adorable photo
Baby Purdy has arrived in times for football season. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna Purdy announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl.
The 25-year-old Brock missed training camp for a “personal reason” the team knew was coming, and now we know why.
What an offseason for Brock who signed a 5-year, $265 million contract extension with the team. Not bad for a Mr. Irrelevant, who was the last pick at 262 overall in the 2022 draft out of Iowa State.
RELATED: Brock Purdy's wife Jenna swoons over 'country boy' 49ers QB husband's fit
Brock met Jenna while at Iowa State and the two got married in March of 2004.
Now, the have Millie Joleen Purdy where they said, “Life just became a whole lot sweeter.”
How adorable.
Teammate Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo also just had their first child and also had a baby girl just two weeks prior to the Purdys.
Congrats to mom and dad and welcome to the world the newest member of the Niners family.
