Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna shows off baby’s ‘mommy’ football fit for 49ers’ big win
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers pulled out a huge win over their divisional rivals the Seattle Seahawks on the road Sunday. His wife Jenna Purdy and their new baby daughter watched from home where little Millie had her own win in the cutest outfit.
The couple shocked fans when they kept Jenna’s pregnancy a secret and she had the baby in the middle of training camp.
Since then we’ve seen Brock have an adorable moment at practice with his daughter, and then at home kissing her.
The 25-year-old quarterback is now in his fourth year in the league after he was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of the Iowa State Cyclones. He’s been an amazing story and finally got paid with a huge contract extension in the offseason of 5-years, $265 million — enough to take care of baby Millie for many lifetimes.
The new $265 million QB and new dad had his ups and downs Sunday vs. Seattle with 277 yards passing, two touchdowns, but two interceptions. It was his drive and pass to third string tight end Jake Tonges with 1:34 left that proved the difference in the 17-13 win.
While dad was getting the win, mom was watching with the baby and showed off the onesie that says, “Sundays (I’m) watching football with Mommy.” She’d throw in, “Go Dad!!!” on the post.
That’s way-too-cute.
The 49ers are on the road again next week at the New Orleans Saints with the hope to start the season 2-0 after last year’s disastrous 6-11 finish. Mom and Millie will likely be watching from the the comforts of home again.
