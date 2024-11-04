Brock Purdy, George Kittle enjoy chill 49ers bromance vacation on bye week
Brock Purdy and George Kittle have quite the connection on the field for the San Francisco 49ers — and apparently off of it as well.
The quarterback and tight end have been on fire of late. On “National Tight End Day” a week ago, Kittle hauled in 6 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown to beat the Dallas Cowboys. His bro Brock made sure he ate good.
With the 49ers on a bye week at 4-4, the two linked up again for a frigid getaway to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Kittle posted some pictures with his beautiful wife Claire Kittle, and then this one of a smiling Brock and himself in snowy temperatures on a golf course of all things in that weather.
They both played in Iowa for college — Kittle for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdy for the Iowa State Cyclones — so they can deal with the freezing temperatures just fine.
While Claire was there in photos, you’d assume Purdy wasn’t a third wheel and his new wife Jenna Brandt tagged along as well.
Still, this looked like a guys day out.
So far this season Kittle has 40 catches for 503 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, Purdy has thrown for 2101 yards, with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The Niners will need the duo the rest of the season to stay hot if they are to make a playoff run and return to the Super Bowl. For now, they’ll enjoy their bromance weekend.
