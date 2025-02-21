Broncos QB Zach Wilson, fiancée Nicolette share wedding venue sneak peak and set date
Zach Wilson and his beautiful fiancée Nicolette Dellanno have set a wedding date, announcing it with an adorable photo on Instagram.
The Denver Broncos backup quarterback’s model and fashion designer fiancée has slayed many looks through the season and offseason. We saw her upstage fellow Broncos WAG Izzy Nix with a Zach Wilson vest and knee-high boots, and then crush a white-hot fit while in Mexico with her man, his teammates, and their own WAGs.
The 25-year-old Wilson and 23-year-old Dellanno met in 2022 when Wilson played for the New York Jets. The two got engaged in June of 2024.
RELATED: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno stuns in white-hot satin dress
Now, they have finally set a wedding date and announced it to the world on Instagram.
6-28-25. Write it down. Take a picture. It’s on. There’s no indication yet where the venue is, but it looks spectacular.
RELATED: Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette, Bo Nix's wife Izzy sizzle on Broncos WAGs vacation
Apparently, grandma was thrilled, too.
After dropping the news on their Stories, the super good-looking couple shared a dance.
Zach didn’t have to throw a pass during the season for the Broncos as Bo Nix led the team to the playoffs, but he certainly scored a life-time winner with Dellanno by his side. June 28, 2025, no doubt will be an epic day with his teammates also in attendance to root him on.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock