Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno stuns in white-hot satin dress
It may be the offseason for the Denver Broncos, but fit season never stops for the WAGs. Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicollette Dellanno chalked up an early win with her latest fit drop.
The Broncos backup quarterback may have not seen the field a ton this season, but his 23-year-old influencer girl was certainly a backup to none with her looks. She crushed some Christmas pajamas with Wilson and their besties Bo Nix and Izzy Nix, and wore a sizzling knee-high boots look in the Denver cold, and then one-upped the other Broncos WAGs in a season-ending photo Izzy posted.
In her latest fit hit, Dellanno dropped a white satin dress look to a white background to blend in for a stunning look.
Simply beautiful with the diamond cut up top.
It also happened to be snowing where the couple lives, so it’s a white-out day for Dellanno.
Dellanno is a fashion designer from New Jersey who works in New York and met Wilson in 2022 when he played for the New York Jets. The two got engaged in June of 2024.
When she’s not at games, designing dresses, or taking fire fit pics, Dellanno loves to show off her dance moves on TikTok.
Hopefully Dellanno and Wilson are enjoying the offseason together. It’s already been a winning one for Dellanno.
